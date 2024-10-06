Real Madrid defeat Villarreal 2-0 in La Liga but lose Carvajal to leg injury

Madrid: Real Madrid rebounded from its first loss in nearly 10 months by beating Villarreal 2-0 at the possible cost of injured right back Dani Carvajal in La Liga on Saturday.

Federico Valverde and Vinícius Júnior scored for the defending champions four days after they lost at Lille 1-0 in the Champions League to halt a 36-game unbeaten streak in all competitions.

Madrid remains unbeaten in 41 consecutive Spanish league games. Beating third-placed Villarreal gave Madrid the same 21 points as Barcelona, which visits Alaves on Sunday. Carvajal was hurt in second-half stoppage time at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, going down in pain after kicking the leg of an opponent. He appeared to make a gesture showing something snapped in his leg.

The Spain international was crying when he was carried off the field on a stretcher.

“It looks like it’s a very serious knee injury,” Madrid

coach Carlo Ancelotti said. “Everyone is sad and worried. It’s something that happens very often because of the

calendar and it has happened to a very important player in out squad.”

Ancelotti said Carvajal will undergo tests. Madrid’s reserve right back is Lucas Vázquez.

“Carvajal is a key player for us because of his experience and his attitude,” Ancelotti said of the 32-year-old defender who started in Madrid’s youth squads and joined the main team in 2013-14.