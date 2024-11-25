Real Kashmir open campaign with win against Rajasthan United

Srinagar: Real Kashmir began their I-League 2024-25 season with a 2-0 victory over Rajasthan United FC at the TRC Ground here on Sunday. Both goals came in the first half.

Mohammad Inam (11th minute) and Senegal recruit Elhadi Abdou Karim Samb (28th) scored for the Snow Leopards, who finished fifth in the I-League table last season. Real Kashmir had a dream start to their season when the wily Inam was played through on the left by Samb. The winger attempted a hard, low cross, which took a deflection before bobbing into the goal, completely wrong-footing the goalkeeper.

With the one-goal advantage, Real Kashmir looked to sit back and capitalise on any mistakes by Rajasthan. Samb ran into some space as he was played behind the Rajasthan defence, but was bundled over just outside

the box.