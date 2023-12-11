Real Kashmir stun Gokulam Kerala with 3-0 win in I-League

Srinagar: Real Kashmir Football Club (RKFC) on Monday trounced Gokulam Kerala FC by 3-0 in an I-League match in front of a home crowd here.

Demonstrating dominance from the start, RKFC scored the first goal, originating from a seemingly harmless back pass, through Gnohere Krizo who capitalized on a goalkeeper’s hesitation in the 31st minute.

Leading the first half 1-0, the RKFC continued their dominance over the game with Jeremy Laldinpuai adding the second goal in the 59th minute of the game.