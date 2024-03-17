Real Kashmir FC surrender a point to Delhi FC on home turf

Srinagar: Real Kashmir FC had to settle for their third consecutive draw in the I-League as they were held 1-1 by Delhi FC in a crucial match on their home turf here on Sunday.

Both goals came in the second half.

Delhi FC took the lead through Gurtej Singh (52’) early in the second half before conceding an own goal in the latter stages (82’) of the match to take home a point.

The draw did little to boost Real Kashmir’s chances in the title race, but they have only to blame themselves for missing a host of chances.

The Ishfaq Ahmed-coached side find themselves in the second spot in the standings with 36 points from 20 matches after the match. They have 10 wins, six draws and four defeats against their name.

Kolkata’s Mohammedan Sporting lead the table with 44 points from 19 games.

Two other teams, Sreenidi Deccan and Gokulam Kerala FC, also have 36 points each. While Sreenidi have played 18 matches, the Kerala side have collected their points from 20 matches.

Delhi FC are ninth in the league with 23 points from 20 matches and have bagged a point after four consecutive defeats.

It wasn’t the kind of homecoming that Real Kashmir fans were expecting. The last time Real Kashmir played at home was on

December 16.