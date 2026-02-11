Real battle for India will be against Pakistan as team battles injuries

New Delhi: Injuries are a part and parcel of modern-day sports. In cricket, too, a niggle or injury can be more than irksome. News of Jasprit Bumrah being rendered horse-de-combat for the ICC T20 World Cup opener for India, against the USA in Mumbai, was not a big bother.



At the same time, to have played Abishek Sharma, while running fever in Mumbai was bizarre. Sharma, however, did not field in that match.

There was worse in store for Abhishek Sharma when he came to New Delhi with the team and attended a dinner function at the residence of coach Gautam Gambhir in West Delhi.

After that, the dashing batter was admitted in a hospital. He was discharged on Wednesday but the team management will not avail his services for the match against Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Late on Wednesday, during net session at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Ishan Kishan took a blow on his left toe from Jasprit Bumrah.

Kishan did need attention, though the extent of damage caused will be known probably only on the morning of the match. It is well-known, a toe injury is serious and someone like Bumrah does leave batters in immense pain.

So, then, are these injuries part and parcel of the game, or a jinx. There is a noticeable trend in modern-day cricket, especially the T20 format, how injuries and breakdowns are frequent.

The good part, India has the bench strength to fill in. Managing the players and ensuring they deliver is more than a strategy.

Likewise, other teams which are already dealing with injuries include Sri Lanka, where Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled out with a hamstring tear.

Take the case of Australia, they, too have been hit hard by a spate of injuries. First, Pat Cummins was ruled out. Then came the blow with Josh Hazlewood ruled out. With Mitch Marsh suffering from ‘testicular bleeding’ now Steve Smith has been pulled out from cold storage as a reserve cover.

Going ahead, for India, players who are going to be fit a 100 per cent will be much needed.

The Indian think-tank does not need to sweat over the fitness or injuries for the tie against Namibia.

However, when they fly to Sri Lanka for the needle contest against Pakistan on February 15, India will want the best 11 available.

From a fans’ point of view, one has seen in agony Washington Sundar and Tilak Varma also battle fitness hassles in the run up to the World Cup.

There is no panic, as management of injuries and options available are plenty. Yes, to compete against Pakistan and win emphatically, it is important India are ready with all top players.

Much has been written about India versus Pakistan, in the past, as the mother of all contests.

However, the way India have been whacking Pakistan in ICC events and ACC events in

recent years, India are unperturbed by Pakistan. There is that extra ‘josh’ when India take on Pakistan, be it at any neutral venue.

If defeating Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup in 2024 on June 9, 2024, on the outskirts of New York was easy, India have defeated Pakistan in the desert duels as well in

Dubai last year.

So, for India, Pakistan are like the proverbial punching bags! By

February 15, India should be ready at full throttle.