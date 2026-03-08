Ready to weather India storm? Santner says NZ locked and loaded

Ahmedabad: New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner struck a calm yet quietly defiant tone on the eve of the T20 World Cup final, acknowledging India’s strength while insisting his side is ready to challenge the hosts in what he called a “one-off game shootout.”

Standing between New Zealand and a rare global title is a confident Indian team backed by a massive home crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium. But Santner said his players are relishing the opportunity.

“At the end of the day it’s a one-off game shootout against a very good team,” Santner said. “We’ve had different roads to get to where we are today, but the boys are excited.”

New Zealand arrive at the final after a commanding semi-final victory, while India advanced with a dramatic win over England. Santner acknowledged that momentum could play a role but believes both teams will enter the final brimming with confidence.

“Momentum’s obviously a massive part,” he said. “We’ll take a lot of confidence from our last game, and I think India will do the same.”

Despite India being widely seen as favourites, Santner insisted the tag means little to his side. “Everyone knows we’re probably not the favourites, but we don’t mind that,” he said. “If we do our little things well and put together a strong team performance, it can put us in a pretty good position to hopefully lift the trophy.”

Santner also predicted a high-scoring contest, suggesting bowlers from both teams could face a difficult night.

“From what I’ve seen, it’s going to be pretty flat and high-scoring,” he said. “You’re probably not rolling a team on a flat wicket for 160 — it might be more about turning a 250 into a 220.”

India’s formidable batting order has dominated much of the tournament, and Santner admitted early breakthroughs will be crucial.

“The only way to slow any team down is to get wickets at the top,” he said. “If guys get away, it’s very hard to pull them back without taking wickets.”

The New Zealand captain also backed Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who has struggled recently, insisting the mystery bowler remains a serious threat.

“Everyone goes for runs on their day,” Santner said. “But he’s still a very good bowler and he’s one game away from changing the narrative.”

Ultimately, Santner believes the final will hinge on a handful of decisive moments — a hallmark of modern T20 cricket. “It always comes down to a couple of moments,” he said. “If you can take those moments in a game like this, it can make all the difference.”