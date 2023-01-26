Ready for Australia series, says Jadeja after 7-wicket haul against Tamil Nadu

Chennai: India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, on a comeback trail following a knee injury and a long layoff, said on Thursday that he is ready for series against Australia after picking up seven wickets for Saurashtra against Tamil Nadu in a Ranji Trophy game here.

"Yes, yes, yes...," the left-handed all-rounder said in response to a question if he was ready for touring side led by Pat Cummins after the third day's play of the Ranji Trophy fixture at the MA Chidambaram stadium here. Jadeja's haul helped Saurashtra bowl out TN for 133 in the second innings and the visitors require 262 runs for an outright victory on Friday.

Jadeja said it was good to pick up a five-wicket haul and that he was "feeling very good" playing after such a long time.

"Feeling very good, playing a game after a long time. Hopefully I am good to go now. It was tough on the first day but as the game progressed, I was feeling good," Jadeja said.