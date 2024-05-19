RCB’s turnaround will inspire other teams, says Dinesh Karthik

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s remarkable turnaround to win six games on the trot and barge into the Indian Premier League playoffs this year will inspire other teams in future, believes wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik.

RCB, who lost seven of their first eight games including six defeats in a row, came back roaring from the brink of elimination in the 17th edition of IPL to make the final four.

The Faf du Plessis-led side on Friday got the better of defending champions Chennai Super Kings by 27 runs to seal the fourth spot in the points table.

“People will always remember certain journeys. The way we have come back after eight games, we needed to win six, people will remember this team,” Karthik was quoted as saying in a RCB release.

“Every year in this tournament, when you hit the seven-game mark, there will be one or two teams which would have probably won one or two and they will look to us and say, ‘RCB did it. That was special. We are going to try and repeat what RCB did’.” “That is what we all play cricket for, sport for, where people follow us and believe us that they can do something special. It is hard. It is not going to be easy, I can tell any team that. What we have achieved today is very, very special,” Karthik said.

RCB will now face the team which finishes third, one among SRH and RR in the Eliminator to be played at Ahmedabad on Wednesday.