RCB’s final call for top-2

Lucknow: In pursuit of a top-two finish, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will tread with caution in their final league clash against the erratic Lucknow Super Giants here on Tuesday as the hosts will be desperate to sign off on a positive note after a largely forgettable campaign.

Gujarat Titans’ back-to-back defeats have created a golden opportunity for third-placed RCB to secure a top-two finish for the first time since 2016. The top two teams play the Qualifier 1 from which the winner enters the final and the losing side advances to the Qualifier 2 to take on the winner of the Eliminator, played between the third and fourth-place finishers.

The margin for error for RCB, who have 17 points, is rather slim. A win is imperative as either Mumbai Indians (16 points) or Punjab Kings (17 points) are set to overtake GT (18 points) after their clash this evening. Since the restart, RCB have seen a game washed out by rain and then suffered a 42-run defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad.