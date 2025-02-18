RCB’s capital gain

Vadodara: Smriti Mandhana smashed a blistering 47-ball 81 to power reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a resounding eight-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals in the Women’s Premier League here on Monday.

RCB bowlers, led by Renuka Singh (3/23) and Georgia Wareham (3/25), produced a disciplined performance to bowl out Delhi for 141 in 19.3 overs.

RCB’s opening duo of Smriti and Danni Wyatt-Hodge (42 from 33) made the target look effortless, forging a commanding 107-run partnership in just 55 balls before Richa Ghosh (11 not out from 5 balls) sealed the chase with a six in 16.2 overs.

The Indian vice-captain Smriti smashed 10 fours and three sixes, dominating the bowlers with her signature sweeps, inside-out drives, and a towering pull over deep mid-wicket off Marizanne Kapp.

She reached her fastest fifty of the tournament in just 27 balls, setting the tone for RCB’s clinical chase. “Very pleased. The bowlers did a great job restricting DC to below 150. In fielding we saved 15-20 runs,” said Smriti.