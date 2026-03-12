RCB vs SRH to open IPL as 1st phase out amid travel pangs

new delhi: Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 opener in Bengaluru on March 28 as the BCCI announced the first phase of the tournament schedule amid concerns around players’ travel arrangements due to the ongoing West Asia conflict.

All matches scheduled at the Chinnaswamy Stadium remain subject to clearance from the Karnataka government appointed expert committee, which is scheduled to meet on March 13 to assess venue preparedness in the wake of the deadly stampede at the stadium last season.

The BCCI announced the schedule of the first 20 games on Wednesday and will unveil the full schedule once the dates of elections in three states -- Tamil Nadu, Assam and West Bengal -- are announced.

Besides the state elections, the escalating conflict in West Asia will also be at the forefront of BCCI officials’ minds. The war has wreaked havoc to international travel with operations of major airports like Doha and Dubai being heavily restricted.

As a result of that, some of the squad members of South Africa and West Indies are yet to reach home a week after the completion of their T20 World Cup campaign. It remains to be seen if IPL bound players of those two nations report to their respective teams in time.

“There was a substantial delay in departure of West Indies and South Africa players. It would be a tough task to get them back to India on time. Plus the airfares have gone up substantially due to the war in West Asia,” a team official said.

Additionally, hotels across India are facing cooking gas shortage due to the raging conflict and on Tuesday, the central government invoked Essential Commodities Act to ensure uninterrupted supply of domestic cooking gas.

Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanthan told PTI that he is expecting his players from the West Indies and South Africa -- Akeal Hossein and Dewald Brevis, to join the team well before their IPL opener.

“We are expecting no delays from their end,” he said.

The second game of the opening weekend will see Mumbai Indians host Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium.