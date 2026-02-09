RCB ‘sale’ sees spurt in interest from buyers

New Delhi: To some, it may come as a surprise, why teams in the Indian Premier League, which have been in existence since the first edition in 2008, are up for sale. Now, it is not just market speculation, but firm news, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals will have a different ownership pattern before the 2026 edition of the IPL commences in March.



News of RCB ‘up for sale’ has been around for a few months now. For those think the team owners are worried because of the stampede which took place at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4, last year, in Bengaluru, has caused a certain sense of panic, that is not the reason. It is well-known when RCB won the IPL title for the first time in 2025, the kind of euphoria witnessed was massive. It showed the power of a big fan base and what it means to own a team where people love it to the core.

In recent months, news on the RCB men’s team has revolved around whether or not they will play home matches in Bengaluru, after the stampede last year.

With the Karnataka State Cricket Association elections witnessing a change at the helm, and Venkatesh Prasad, a former India cricketer taking over as President in Bengaluru, there have been big changes. The Chinnaswamy Stadium renovation and restoration work is on, with focus on safety. Venkatesh Prasad is on record as saying RCB must play their home matches in Bengaluru. His statement, “Bengaluru fans made RCB” is very true.

More fuel for the rumour mills, which should never be discounted, RCB’s ‘stock’ has risen further after the Smriti Mandhana-led Bengaluru team won the Women’s Premier League title, again, defeating, Delhi Capitals, led by Jemimah Rodrigues.

Indeed, the valuation of the RCB is something which financial analysts best understand, not pure cricket fans. It is at a time like this, when the franchise has won both titles, RCB’s current owners, Diageo, an international alcohol giant, will witness the historic sale.

The Bangalore side, is one of the first teams to have be bought at the IPL launch in 2008, with United Breweries coughing up $ 111.6 million. As per current estimates, RCB could fetch anywhere between $ 1.2 billion to $1.8 billion. There is a virtual ‘rush’ to buy RCB, what with Adar Poonawala, openly, expressing his interest in public domain last month.

The latest one hears Manchester United co-owner Avram Glazer are interested in RCB. There are other potential buyers also lining up.

Sources told Millenium Post, the RCB sale could be completed by mid-March, latest. There are a lot of technicalities as well which need to be completed before the sale is finalised. The BCCI is also well aware of what it will be like, when the dotted lines are signed. They will also gain from the sale proceeds.

On social media, since the time news broke out over the sale of RCB, fans have been literally praying the name of the team is not changed.

All that can wait. For the time being, what is certain, RCB will have a new owner before the first ball in the IPL is bowled on March 26.