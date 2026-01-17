RCB proposes AI upgrade for crowd management

new delhi: Seven months after the tragic stampede at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed seven lives during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL title-celebration on June 4, the franchise has proposed installing AI-enabled cameras to improve crowd control at the venue.

RCB’s maiden IPL triumph, which triggered large-scale celebrations at the Vidhan Soudha and inside the iconic stadium, turned into chaos and grief. Fans were seen falling over one another, several were injured, and footwear lay scattered across the premises. The incident sparked widespread outrage, prompting RCB to issue an apology and announce compensation for the families of those who lost their lives.

In the aftermath, there was intense churn in Bengaluru, with speculation rife that RCB’s home matches in the 2026 IPL season could be moved out of the city. Concerns were raised over multiple “flaws” at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, including the proximity of exit gates to the main road. However, following a legal inquiry and fact-finding exercise, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has initiated steps to align with prescribed safety guidelines.

RCB’s latest proposal involves installing around 300–350 AI-enabled cameras at an estimated cost of Rs 4.5 crore. The system is intended to help the KSCA and law-enforcement agencies monitor and manage crowd movement more effectively. “The solution leverages advanced analysis of video, audio and text data to accelerate investigations and enable faster and more accurate decision-making,” RCB said in a statement on Friday.

Significant changes have also taken place within the KSCA. Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad was elected president in December after a fiercely contested election.

Whether RCB’s proposal will be accepted remains uncertain.