‘RCB off ventilator but still in ICU’

Bengaluru: Former India all-rounder Ajay Jadeja believes Royal Challengers Bengaluru bowlers have started to click together to take their side “off the ventilator” but the team still remains “in the ICU” following their nervy win over Gujarat Titans.

RCB got over the line with four wickets and 38 balls in hand chasing a paltry 148 against GT on Saturday, a win which was set up by the bowlers.

Faf du Plessis (64) and Virat Kohli (42) shared 92 runs inside the powerplay but RCB lost wickets in a heap — slipping from 92/0 to 117/6 — to give Gujarat a real hope of pulling off an unlikely win.

“The chinks in the armour are visible, what happened at the end.

But the chance is there. They’re off the ventilator but they’re still in the ICU,” Jadeja told Jio Cinema.

“We are excited about today’s match after seeing Virat and Faf bat. But the real work that was done, was by the bowlers, an aspect RCB has historically struggled at.

“The bowling department has started to click for them now, and we’re talking about the business end of the season, this is the point where realistic chances of winning comes from momentum….”