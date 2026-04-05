RCB look to make it two out two against struggling CSK

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be highly optimistic about pulling off their second win on the bounce in IPL when they face Chennai Super Kings, who have been hampered by Sanju Samson’s lukewarm start and a lack of strong bowling options, here on Sunday.

The Royal Challengers are well rested after their first game back on March 28 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, which they won by six wickets at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

That fresh mind and body apart, the RCB are a better side than their rivals now, a stark contrast from the past when the Chennaities were bustling with talents through their ranks.

Now, RCB have that luxury. They have a settled top-order under the watch of Virat Kohli, who has kept himself relevant in the age of range-hitting with an impeccable set of skills.

After a phase of wasted talent, Devdutt Padikkal seemed to have woken up the inner white ball giant, evident in his blistering 26-ball 61 against SRH. Rajat Patidar seemed to have found peace with his dual role of leading the side and giving meat to RCB middle-order.

But it was in the bowling that RCB have massively improved. Once perceived as their Achilles Heel, the Bengalurueans have turned the tide adding some worthy names and made their bowling immune to the vagaries of conditions.

The defending champions were expected to be hamstrung by the absence of Josh Hazlewood but Jacob Duffy stepped in seamlessly, destroying SRH top-order with a three-wicket haul. He appeared to have struck a chord with the Australian, a connection that was evident in his bowling strategy as he troubled the SRH batters with accurate short balls.