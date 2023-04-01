RCB look to maintain recent dominance over Mumbai Indians

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to maintain their recent dominance over Mumbai Indians when the two teams clash in their opening match of the Indian Premier League season here on Sunday.

Having recorded three consecutive wins against Mumbai Indians in their last five meetings since IPL 2020, the RCB, who are once again in search of their maiden title win in the league, would want to make a winning start in front of their loyal fans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here.

However, it remains to be seen how RCB will cope without players like Rajat Patidar and Josh Hazlewood, who both have been sidelined for at least the first half of this IPL due to injuries. Australian Glenn Maxwell is also unlikely to feature in Sunday’s game.

While England’s Will Jacks will miss the full season, it is to be seen how Maxwell shapes up given that he missed the last two ODIs for Australia against tIndia in the recent series after playing the first match in Mumbai.

Patidar was RCB’s third highest-scorer last year with 333 runs in eight matches at 55.50, including two fifties. He hit the fastest century by an Indian in IPL in the Qualifier 1.

On the other hand, Australia’s Hazlewood was the team’s second most successful bowler with 20 wickets in 20 matches.

RCB will also have to wait for their Sri Lankan spin ace Wanindu Hasaranga, who is in New Zealand on national duty. He will miss a few opening games.

Nevertheless, the late inclusion of New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell is expected to provide RCB with an aggressive batter lower down the order. The presence of Dinesh Karthik down the order also makes RCB a fearful side.

While captain Faf du Plessis and former skipper Virat Kohli are expected to do the heavy lifting in the top-order batting, pacers Harshal Patel and Mohammed Siraj will be the strike bowlers.

Du Plessis finished the inaugural SA20 as second most prolific batter with 369 runs last month, whereas Kohli will look to light up the IPL stage once again, having tasted success in white-ball cricket in recent months.