RCB look to bat away Lucknow

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will rely on their fearsome batting unit to fire again as they look to dismantle an inconsistent Lucknow Super Giants and pull clear of the mid-table logjam in their Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday.

The Royal Challengers are currently third on the table with six points and four other teams are chasing the reigning champions with four points each. RCB are two points adrift of leaders Rajasthan Royals and a point behind Punjab Kings.

But in reality, no team in this edition of the IPL has driven fear into the hearts of bowlers more than RCB. Virat Kohli (162), Phil Salt (178), Rajat Patidar (214), Tim David (221) and Devdutt Padikkal (201), have put all comers through the wringer in IPL 2026.