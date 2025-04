Bengaluru: Struggling to find form in their own den, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look to regain control of their IPL campaign at home when they meet a floundering Rajasthan Royals here on Thursday. RCB’s three defeats at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in as many matches offer one of the biggest paradoxes of this edition. The RCB batters have appeared strangely subdued and their bowlers seem to have forgotten the lengths to adopt here.