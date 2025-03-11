Raya stands tall in goal to save Arsenal’s blushes

london: A stunning double save from David Raya denied Bruno Fernandes a dramatic late winner for Manchester United against Arsenal in the Premier League.

Raya’s heroics salvaged a 1-1 draw for Arsenal at Old Trafford but their Premier League title looks all but out of reach with runaway leaders Liverpool 15 points clear at the top of the standings.

“I don’t want to say that, but today the frustration is that we haven’t won our game. We know the urgency and we are obligated to win every single match,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said after watching his team drop points for a third straight league game.

And it could have been worse for second-placed Arsenal if not for Raya’s brilliance. In added time the goalkeeper flung himself in front of Fernandes’ effort from close range and then leapt to his feet to claw the spinning ball away just before it crossed the line.

Chelsea moved up to fourth in the standings after a 1-0 win against Leicester and Tottenham battled back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Bournemouth. After fan protests in the street, United’s players produced one of their most spirited performances of the season to draw with Arsenal.

Thousands of United supporters marched in unity to protest the club’s ownership before kickoff. But on the field Ruben Amorim’s team produced a unified display of its own. Fernandes fired home a free-kick in first-half added time and only a slew of missed chances stopped United from extending their lead.