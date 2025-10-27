Rawal suffers knee injury

Navi Mumbai: India suffered a huge injury scare ahead of the Women’s World Cup semifinals as in-form opener Pratika Rawal hobbled off the field during the game against Bangladesh here Sunday.

Rawal, fielding at deep midwicket, twisted her right ankle in the final ball of the 21st over which seemed to have got jammed on the wet field of the DY Patil Stadium here, which remained uncovered throughout this rain-affected contest. The contest was later abandoned due to persistent rain.

India are set to take on Australia in the semifinals on Thursday.