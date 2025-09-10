Rashid voices concern over scheduling and travelling

dubai: Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan on Tuesday didn’t mince words while criticising the “not so ideal” scheduling and logistical arrangements of the Asia Cup where his team would be based in Dubai and travel nearly two hours to Abu Dhabi on its match days.

Rashid was speaking at a pre-tournament press meet here this morning on a day when his team is set to take on Hong Kong in its tournament opener at Abu Dhabi in the evening.

“Well, I don’t think it’s ideal - that’s what we were discussing (with the other captains) before as well,” Rashid said.

“To play in Abu Dhabi and stay here in Dubai for all three games...it’s different. But as professional cricketers, we have to accept these things,” said the highest wicket-taker in T20I history.

After Wednesday, Afghanistan’s other two group B games are scheduled on September 16 and 18 against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka respectively. But Rashid, who has 170 T20I wickets, also said that as a professional, he has to forget the scheduling and focus on the game.