Raoul Hyman tops the charts for Goa team in IRL

Coimbatore: They call it the Indian Racing Festival. True to its name, there were dazzling performances on view in three categories, where the Indian Racing League, the Formula 4 and the LGB Formula 4, run under the JK Tyre banner, made for some gripping viewing. At the Kari Motor Speedway on Sunday, named after one of the pioneers of Indian racing, a lot of changes have taken place. No, not just cosmetic, but in the real sense.

The IRL cars under the franchise model is big stuff, and the hype is justified, with team owners also being famous, from Arjun Kapoor to John Abraham. And for the connoisseurs of racing, the show on view was enriching. As if by design, seasoned racer Raoul Hyman showed he was in a different league. As a driver for the Goa Aces, he showed that experience would count as he clinched the race. More than Hyman exulting, it was his rivals who showered lavish praise on him. It included Shahan Ali Mohsin, who finished second.

At the wheels of a powerful car, Raoul Hyman churned the track at first and then was blazing, as the laps were eaten up, 25 to be precise. This is a short circuit, where the track length is just 2.3km, with 16 corners to negotiate. One needs to have a good racing sense to come good, which includes, the ‘racing juices’ flowing and also not to err while braking at the corners.

Well, Hyman has seen many competitions, many events. So, the IRL was his baby on Sunday, as he teased his car and threw it around to finish the race in 26:46.480 minutes. Sure enough, Hyman also had the fastest lap time as well. A lot of work has taken place on the Kari Motor Speedway. Running a Formula 4 race means, safety measures have to be in place, and the ‘run-off area’ has to be wide for the cars to stay on course. Above all, these cars carry a lot of power, so it is important speed, braking and then finding a way to stay ahead calls for control.

If the IRL was all about Raoul Hyman today, the Formula 4 was also engrossing. That in three races on Sunday three different winners emerged is a sign of good contests. Leading the way was Shane Chandaria from Kenya. He won the first race on Sunday and was happy. “I am from Kenya, so to compete at home in karting, then base myself in UK to gain experience and come to India has been fun,” said the 15-year-old Chandaria, who is with Chennai Turbo Riders team.

Likewise, in the third and last Formula 4 race, young Ishaan Madesh made heads turn with his control and command. At 16, the boy from Bengaluru has flair and feel. The boyish grin revealed his teeth brace. And to register 27: 13.558 minutes was impressive.

In the Formula LGB 4 racing category, which is part of the JK Tyre National Racing Championship, Dhruv Goswami and Mehul Aggarwal came out trumps. As and entry level event for racers who have graduated from the karting stage, the LGB 4 cars are fast and reliable. Even a high-speed shunt in this is not alarming.