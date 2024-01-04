Ranji Trophy: Veterans, young hopefuls embark on a fresh journey

New Delhi:Bright dreams of a new journey, desperation to stage a comeback and desire to rediscover old glory will be the dominant themes of this season’s Ranji Trophy that begins at various centres across the country from Friday.

On the periphery, the latest edition of the premier domestic competition might appear to be having little or no say in the cricketing fortunes of a clutch of players, especially with India’s batting and bowling line-ups almost sealed in Tests. The selectors also might not ring in too many changes for the five-match home rubber against England later this month. Also India will play the red-ball format only in September at home against Bangladesh, courtesy an avalanche of white-ball matches, including the IPL and the T20 World Cup in June. So, it might seem like there is zero incentive to toil in some remote grounds across the country over the next month and thereabouts. But in reality, a whole lot more is bubbling beneath that seemingly staid surface of insignificance over this Ranji Trophy.

No one will be more in focus than the two 35-year-old veterans - Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara, whose Test careers are now in doldrums.

Rahane and Pujara will hope to log in some big runs in the competition to keep their names in the selectors’ discussion, especially since several younger cricketers are also vying for a spot in the national team.