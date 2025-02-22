Ranji Trophy: Unusual suspects Kerala enter final

new delhi: From Mohd Azharuddin to Mohd Azharuddeen, cricket has come a long way. No, one is not indulging in wordplay, but how the state of Kerala has risen phenomenally in cricket to make the Ranji Trophy final for the first time. On Friday, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Kerala defeated hosts Gujarat on the basis of a wafer-thin first-innings lead to script history.

Going into the final day at 429/7, Gujarat needed just 29 runs to take a first-innings lead.

However, left-arm spinner Aditya Sarwate delivered under pressure, taking all three wickets to bowl Gujarat out for 455 in 174.4 overs to leave them two runs short of the mark.

Cricket is in the news because of the Champions Trophy. Hang on, Ranji Trophy, the premier red-ball domestic cricket event at home (India) is also making news. Kerala entering the Ranji final needs to be celebrated. When Azharuddin was scripting history for Hyderabad and India till the 2000 fixing scandal broke out, Azharuddeen was very young. The ‘Mallu’ Azharuddeen is 30 years old and from Kasargod region in Kerala. That he has played such a big role in the team’s performance in this edition of the Ranji Trophy is a reminder cricket in Kerala is more than just Sanju Samson. Sanju leads Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. Salman Nizar, Sachin Baby, these are names which have to be Goggled by many, to get to know how they performed as batters for Kerala in the Ranji Trophy this time.

To be sure, Kerala has always been known for sports, be it athletics, football or hockey. From PT Usha to IM Vijayan and Joe Paul Ancheri, the state has produced many stars. Last but not the least, hockey star and two-time Olympics medallist PR Sreejesh, who retired after the highs of the Paris 2024 Olympics. People thought cricket in Kerala is about only Sanju Samson. No, the Kerala cricket association did not even want him as he was not turning up for camps. Discipline has been paramount, so Sanju was not included for the Vijay Hazare Trophy. It left him smarting.

“For Kerala to do well in the Ranji Trophy is big. It is not as if it happened overnight,” said Sunil Valson, a Keralite who has lived in Delhi and played for Delhi and was member of the 1983 legendary

World Cup. “I have seen with my own eyes how cricket in Kerala has grown. The cricket infrastructure boom was happening and when you have facilities, the sport will grow,” said Valson.

He has been tracking the Kerala semifinal. “To beat Gujarat in Ahmedabad is very creditable. I am sure they will enter the final with confidence. To be making a maiden Ranji final in 75 years

is big,” said Valson.