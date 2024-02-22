Ranji Trophy: Mumbai, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Saurashtra eye semis berth

After a month and half of topsy-turvy ride, eight teams have managed to steer themselves clear of other 24 contenders to enter the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals. Now, they are standing at a point of no return, as even the slightest slip can throw them out at the quarterfinals stage, beginning across India from Friday.

There are familiar faces -- 41-time champions Mumbai, strong contenders Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, giant-killers Vidarbha and Baroda, the stonewalling Saurashtra besides Madhya Pradesh and Andhra, who are capable of springing a surprise or two.

A depleted Mumbai will hope to make the most of their current form when they face Baroda here from Friday.

Without middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer, who has been struggling for fitness, and star all-rounder Shivam Dube, who has been sidelined with a bilateral side strain, Mumbai have their task cut out against Baroda at the BKC Ground.

While Dube could be unavailable for the remainder of the season, the Mumbai squad has been bolstered with the inclusion of India’s U-19 World Cup star Musheer Khan.

Having recorded the most points (37) in the Elite Group B, Mumbai have been in red-hot form with their defeat to Uttar Pradesh at the Wankhede Stadium being an exception.

With Dube unavailable, Mumbai will hope for right-handed opener Bhupen Lalwani, who has struck 493 runs in seven games at 49.3 with one century and five fifties, to continue his run.

Mohit Avasthi has been Mumbai’s key weapon with 31 wickets from six matches including three fifers and as many Player of the Match awards, and he has formed a potent attack with Royston Dias (17) and left-arm spinner Shams Mulani (23).