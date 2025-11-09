Ranji: Shankar, Vihari tons put Tripura in command

Agartala: Former India batter Vijay Shankar struck a career-best 150 not out at No. 7 to complement Hanuma Vihari’s fine 156 as Tripura piled up a mammoth total to seize control of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match against Assam, here on Sunday.

Shankar, who switched allegiance from Tamil Nadu to Tripura this season, batted with authority in his first major knock for his new team.

He remained unbeaten on 150 off 143 balls, studded with 14 fours and four sixes, as the hosts declared at 602 for seven.

In reply, Assam were 67 for four at stumps on day two, still trailing by 535 runs with six wickets intact. Pacer Abhijit Sarkar impressed for Tripura with figures of 2/10.

Earlier, Tripura resumed the day at 316 for four with Vihari unbeaten on 143 overnight. He converted his innings into a fluent 156 (228 balls, 18x4, 2x6) before being dismissed.

Wicketkeeper-batter Sentu Sarkar also notched up a fighting 51 off 98 balls (8x4) to keep the runs flowing.

Shankar later took charge alongside skipper Manisankar Murasingh in an entertaining 87-run stand for the seventh wicket.

Murasingh chipped in with a brisk 52 from 54 balls (3x4, 3x6) as Tripura’s lower order continued to dominate.

For Assam, Darshan Rajbongshi (3/83) was the pick of the bowlers, while Ayushman Malakar (2/106) provided support. Left-arm spinner Rahul Singh toiled for 40 overs for a solitary wicket.

In Surat, Bengal pacer Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal produced a fiery spell of 4/17 to leave Railways reeling at 97 for five in reply to Bengal’s formidable 474, brightening the visitors’ prospects for a third outright win this season. Railways still trail by 377 runs with half their side back in the pavilion and two days remaining.

The platform was set by Bengal’s Anustup Majumdar (135) and Sumanta Gupta (120), who powered the side to a commanding first-innings total. Gupta’s effort was his maiden first-class century, and the duo’s partnership helped Bengal recover strongly after resuming the

day at 273 for five.