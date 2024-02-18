Ranji Group D: Yush Dhull hits a hundred to end season on a high

New Delhi: Yash Dhull scored his first century of the season before Jonty Sidhu hit an unbeaten ton to

help Delhi take a slender 11-run first innings lead against Odisha in their Ranji Trophy Group D match here on Sunday.

Starting day three at 187 for two, Delhi ended up with 451 all out in response to Odisha’s 440 in the first innings.

Dhull, who did not have the best of times opening the batting, made 112 off 167 balls batting at number three to end the season on a high.

The inconsequential Ranji game is heading towards a drab draw.

In the middle-order, Jonty (105 not out off 218) got the big runs and ensure Delhi got the first innings lead. Debutant Gagan Vats made 66 at the top of the order while Kshitiz Sharma struck 64 while batting alongside Jonty.

Both Delhi and Odisha have not progressed to the knockout stage of the competition.agencies