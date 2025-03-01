Ranji: Dubey in history books, Vidarbha in lead

nagpur: Vidarbha edged ahead in an attritional Ranji Trophy final against Kerala by eking out a 37-run first-innings lead on Day 3 with Harsh Dubey creating a record for most wickets by any bowler in the tournament’s history on Friday.

The left-arm spinner has taken 69 wickets so far this season, eclipsing the 68 by Bihar’s Ashutosh Aman in 2018-19. Kerala skipper Sachin Baby struck a valiant 98 and Aditya Sarwate fought hard for his 185-ball 79 but Vidarbha held their nerve to gain a vital lead after dismissing the visitors for 342. Vidarbha had made 379 batting first. Sarwate fell in the first session while batting mainstays, Salman Nizar (21) and Mohammed Azharuddeen (34), could not convert their good starts into big scores as Dubey, Darshan Nalkande and Parth Rekhade returned three-wicket hauls each.

Sarwate was the first to depart, becoming Dubey’s 67th victim. The 22-year-old then dismissed Nizar to get to a record-equalling 68th dismissal. He got his third victim, which finally came when he trapped MD Nidheesh (1) leg-before to set the record.

Brief scores: Vidarbha: 379 in 123.1 overs (Malewar 153, Nair 86; Nidheesh 3/61, Apple Tom 3/101); Kerala: 342 in 125 overs (Sarwate 79, Baby 98; Nalkande 3/52, Dubey 3/88, Rekhade 3/65).