Randhir Singh set to become first Indian to head OCA

New Delhi: Former international shooter and veteran sports administrator Randhir Singh is set to become the first Indian president of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) after emerging as the sole candidate for the top post for the September 8 elections.

The 77-year-old Singh, a former member of the International Olympic Council (IOC) and ex secretary general of Indian Olympic Association (IOA), was currently serving as the acting chief of the continental sports apex body. “The OCA election commission can confirm that OCA acting president Randhir Singh is the sole eligible candidate to be nominated for election of the OCA General Assembly on 8 September, 2024,” the OCA said in a statement.

“The Election Committee, chaired by Justice Rohinton Nariman,

met today to review the CVs and eligibility requirements as per OCA Constitution, the Election Rules and Guidelines, of all nominated candidates submitted by Member NOCs of OCA by 21 July 2024 deadline.

“The Committee unanimously approved the nomination of Mr Singh who was nominated by the NOC of India and supported by 27 Member NOCs of

OCA.”