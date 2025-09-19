Rampant Sindhu sets up Se Young clash in last-8

Shenzhen: Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu and the men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty sailed into the quarterfinals of the China Masters tournament with straight-game wins here on Thursday.

Sindhu, a two-time Olympics medallist, took just 41 minutes to get the better of sixth seed Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand 21-15 21-15 while the pair of Satwik and Chirag, who recently reached the Hong Kong Open final, aced the Chinese Taipei duo of Hsiang Chieh Chiu and Wang Chi-Lin 21-13, 21-12 in 32 minutes.

Sindhu, ranked 14th, improved her head-to-head record against the Thai shuttler to 6-5. Sindhu will meet top seed An Se Young of South Korea, who beat Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark 23-21 21-14.