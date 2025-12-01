Rampant but untested India are up against Switzerland

Madurai: In-form but untested Indian team will look to fine-tune its grey areas while continuing its winning run against Switzerland in the final group league encounter ahead of the knockout stage at the FIH Junior Men’s World Cup here on Tuesday.

Both India and Switzerland are unbeaten in Pool B with two wins from as many matches but the hosts are on top of the table by virtue of superior goal difference.

It was a goal-fest for the Indians in the first two games in Chennai as they beat Chile 7-0 before thrashing Oman 17-0.

Switzerland, on the other hand, beat Oman 4-0 and then eked out a narrow 3-2 win over Chile. And come Tuesday, the world No. 2 side is expected to get the better of Switzerland comfortably.

But some concerns remain for India ahead of the knockout stage. In the first two games, the Indian defence was hardly tested as goalkeepers Prince Deep Singh and Bikramjit Singh were least bothered.

The defence led by skipper Rohit too would like to be more in action going into the business end of the tournament.

Another area of concern for India would be conversion dragflick goals from penalty corners.

Skipper Rohit, the team’s main dragflicker, looked a pale shadow of himself and needs to up his game.

It is not that India didn’t score from penalty corners but most of the goals came from indirect variations and rebounds.

The most heartening aspect of India’s outing in the first two games is the performance of their midfield and forwardline.

Dilraj Singh is the joint top-scorer of the tournament with six goals, including a hat-trick against Oman, while Arshdeep Singh too scored three goals in the last match.

The likes of Manmeet Singh, Ajeet Yadav and Ingalemba Luwang Thouraojam too have ben among goals.

The match against Switzerland is India’s only game in Madurai before they return to Chennai for their remaining campaign.

And it remains to be seen how the Indians acclimatise to the conditions here.