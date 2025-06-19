Ramos scare for Inter in 1-1 draw

Pasadena: Inter Milan were held to a 1-1 draw by Monterrey in the Club World Cup opener Tuesday night in the Italian power’s first match since losing the Champions

League final.

Veteran Spanish star Sergio Ramos scored on a stunning first-half header for Monterrey, delighting the decidedly pro-Mexico crowd in Southern California for Monterrey coach Domènec Torrent’s own debut.

Lautaro Martínez evened it late in the first half for Inter, but the Champions League finalists couldn’t generate a second goal despite having nearly 62% possession while Monterrey got only one shot on target.

Inter manager Cristian Chivu made his debut as the Nerazzurri returned to competition at the Rose Bowl just 17 days after taking that 5-0 thrashing from Paris Saint-Germain in Munich.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund and Fluminense played to a 0-0 draw in rainy conditions before a crowd of just less than half capacity at MetLife Stadium that heavily favoured the Brazilian club.