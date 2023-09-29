Ramkumar-Myneni pair one win away from men’s doubles gold

Hangzhou: The Indian tennis camp had something to cheer on Thursday with Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni reaching the men’s doubles gold medal round and the mixed doubles pair of Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale assuring itself of a medal.

The second-seeded team of Ramkumar and Myneni downed the gutsy Korean pair of Seongchan Hong and Soonwoo Kwon 6-1 6-7(8) 10-0 to move to the title clash.

Myneni will now gun for his second Asian Games gold, having won a mixed doubles yellow metal with Sania Mirza in the 2014 edition.

It will be a maiden Games medal for Ramkumar.

The Koreans fought back after losing the opening set in a rather sedate manner but Myneni and Ramkumar held their nerves to outplay their rivals in the Super Tie break.

The Indian team will now take on Chinese Taipei, that ousted Thailand, in the gold medal match on Friday.

India had won the men’s doubles title in the last edition in Indonesia with Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan emerging victorious. After the semi-final victory, it was Myneni, who spoke to the media as his partner Ramkumar decided to stay away from the boom. But the reason, interestingly, was superstition.

“He’s been superstitious from the beginning. So the first day, I spoke to one of the reporters, then after that he just wants to keep it the same way. So we try to keep the same pattern every day,” Myneni said.

On their animated on-court discussions between points and at the change of ends, Myneni said: “It’s not about tennis, I know that. I just like to make it fun.