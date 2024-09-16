Ramkumar-Balaji & Siddharth lose, India suffer 6th defeat against Sweden

Stockholm: Ramkumar Ramanathan and N Sriram Balaji could play well only in patches in the do-or-die doubles encounter and later Siddharth Vishwakarma lost on debut as India went down 0-4 to Sweden in the Davis Cup World Group I tie, here Sunday.

After losing both the singles on Saturday, India needed to win the third rubber to stay alive in the tie but Ramkumar and Balaji went down 3-6 4-6 against Andre Goransson and Filip Bergevi in one hour and 19 minutes to concede an unassailable 0-3 lead.

India’s dismal record against Sweden in the Davis Cup continued as it was the team’s sixth defeat in as many ties. The reverse singles were rendered inconsequential and it gave captain Rohit Rajpal chance to test former national champion Siddharth, who lost 2-6 2-6 to Elias Ymer.

It was India’s best chance to beat Sweden despite having a depleted squad but the players could not grab their opportunities.

India will now compete next year in the Play-offs to keep place in World Group I.

The Indian pair had its first chance in game three in the opening set on Goransson’s serve. Balaji and Ramkumar pocketed four straight points to earn a breakpoint but the home team averted the danger. Ramkumar was, however, broken in the next game and Bergevi held his own to zoom to a commanding 5-2 lead.

Balaji served to stay in the set and managed to hold. The home team comfortably sealed the opening set with Bergevi holding at love.

In the second set, Ramkumar had a fiery start, holding at love. Bergevi though surprisingly struggled with his first serve as he committed two double faults to be at 30-all.

Sensing a chance, Ramkumar attacked Bergevi’s second serve but could respond only with a feeble shot on the Swede’s widish cross court return. Standing at the net, it was an easy put away for Goransson. Balaji was under pressure in the next game. Serving at deuce, he fired an ace but Goransson hit a backhand volley winner on the next point to again make it deuce.agencies