Ramita Jindal just misses 3rd medal in shooting

Hangzhou: It was so near yet so far for Ramita Jindal as she missed out on an opportunity to win her third medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Tuesday.



Ramita and Divyansh Panwar were competing in the bronze medal play-off in air rifle event and looked on course. However, two bad shots, sub-10 from Diyyansh saw the medal go away.

In An interview, Ramita spoke on her debut at the Asian Games and what the takeaways are.

So near and yet so far, the third medal seemed to be coming your way?

Ramita: This was one of the hardest finals I have ever competed in. Normally, the mixed final does not go upto 18 shots, so this one was hard fought all the way. Yes, to have won a third medal would have been great.

Can you sum up the experience gathered from China?

Ramita: This is my first Asian Games and I leave with good memories.

My medal shade could have been better but this is just the first Asian Games for me. I am sure there will be more to come.

You have been a consistent rifle shooter, what next?

Ramita: I will definitely try and do well in the Asian Championship next month. If that happens, I can qualify for the Paris Olympics

by winning a quota for India. I shoot both 3P and air, but I am now comfortable with this.

Can you talk of pressure in a competition?

Ramita: There is pressure for all and we saw it in the mixed bronze medal playoff match today. One has to learn to deal with pressure.

You are pursuing an elite course (BCom Hons) in Hansraj College in Delhi University.

How do you devote time to studies and shooting?

Ramita: I have to study as well and have a huge interest in the Accounts subject. Coming from a family where they expect me to do both, studies and shooting, I have managed well.

Yes, I will continue shooting in the long run. That is my goal.

Tell us about your background and support from the family?

Ramita: I hail from Haryana and my father is a layer and mother is a housewife. They are the ones who introduced me to the sport.

Today, I am thankful to the Sports Authority of India, Khelo India and the Sports Ministry for supporting me.

Do you have any idols in shooting?

Ramita: I have been a fan of Anjum Moudgil, the way she shoots.

She has been a role model, though she has not won an Olympic medal.

What about the two Olympic medalists from India in shooting, Abhinav Bindra and Gagan Narang?

Ramita: Abhinav Sir is a big icon for all of us. Gagan Sir talks to me after every match and spends time.

He does guide me (mostly on the phone). I have the right people backing me today.