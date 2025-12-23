Ramita, Himanshu shine in nationals

Bhopal: Ramita Jindal and Himanshu Dhillon from Haryana clinched the 10m air rifle mixed team gold with a 16-12 victory over the Maharashtra pair of Arya Borse and Parth Mane, at the National Shooting Championship here on Tuesday.

The triumph extended a dominating run for Dhillon, who had set he set national as well as junior record of 634.5 in men’s 10m air rifle event on Monday. Delhi’s Rajshree Sancheti and Paarth Makhija settled for the bronze medal, holding on their nerves to win 17-15 against the Madhya Pradesh pairing of Shreya Agarwal and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar.

In the same event at the junior level, West Bengal’s Sandratta Roy and Abhinav Shaw defeated Tamil Nadu’s Maneshika Tarun Senthil and Shaktivel Senthilvel 16–8 in the final.

Karnataka’s Hrudya Shri Kondur and Naraen Pranav claimed the bronze medal with a compelling 17-9 win over Nishitha Bommidi and Ummahesh Maddineni from Andhra Pradesh. Maharashtra’s Isha Anil Taksale and Pritam Kendre edged past Tamil Nadu’s Maneshika Tarun Senthil and Shaktivel Senthilvel 16-14 to win gold in youth category.