Rajasthan United edge past Aizawl

New Delhi: Skipper Mart n Ch ves produced the solitary goal as Rajasthan United defeated Aizawl FC 1-0 in an I-League match at the Ambedkar Stadium here on Tuesday.

Ch ves' deflected strike in the 12th minute proved to be the difference between the teams at the end of a pulsating encounter that saw multiple chances created at both ends.

With this result, Rajasthan snapped a three-game winless streak, while Aizawl suffer their first loss in five matches.

Rajasthan dominated the proceedings and found the net in the 12th minute.

Aidar Mambetaliev found Ch ves in open space down the left flank and the Uruguayan charged into the penalty area before firing in a fizzing effort that took a deflection off defender Akito Saito and went past Lalmuansanga in the Aizawl goal.

The visitors, who scored four in their previous match against Mumbai Kenkre, subsequently began to settle into their passing rhythm and looked to pose danger through set-pieces and crosses from either flank.

Emmanuel Makinde came closest to the equalizer in the 28th minute as he got his head to a free-kick from the left side, but could not place his effort on target. Ten minutes later, he had a similar opportunity from a corner kick but put his header over the bar.

As the half drew to a close, both teams had minor chances to score. Aizawl's Jeremy Laldinpuia could not connect well to a cross from the right flank and on the other end, Chaves had a shy on goal from long range but it was straight at the keeper and collected.