Rain threat looms large as KKR seek to avoid third straight loss

Kolkata: Yet to open their account, embattled Kolkata Knight Riders could face an added challenge from the rain gods when they take on Punjab Kings in their IPL clash here on Monday.

According to the IMD weather bulletin, there is a high likelihood of rain impacting the match, which could also turn into a truncated affair.

With their match against Lucknow Super Giants next here -- a game that too carries a rain forecast -- weather could further compound KKR’s early-season worries.

Incidentally, KKR’s corresponding home fixture against PBKS last season on April 26 was also hit by rain, with both teams forced to settle for a point each.

The Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings had posted 201/4 before KKR reached 7/0 when rain dashed hopes of a result.

There has been persistent cloud cover since morning following a “low-pressure trough stretching from Bihar to Manipur, passing over North Bengal, Assam and Bangladesh”, as per the IMD.

“The state is likely to witness another round of Kalbaishakhi storms, with the possibility of hail and thunderstorms from Sunday through Thursday.

The intensity and spread of rainfall are expected to peak on Tuesday and Wednesday,” the IMD said.

“The weather is expected to turn more severe on Tuesday, when Kalbaishakhi storms accompanied by winds of 50-60 kmph, lightning and rain are likely to impact Kolkata and adjoining areas.”agencies