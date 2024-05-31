Rain, rain, go away: French Open players deal with the stress of schedule-changing showers

Paris: For 2021 US Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez, the biggest question at this rainy-as-can-be French Open was: Should I eat a full lunch or have a tiny snack? Her second-round match, like many others, was being delayed by heavy showers, and she couldn’t possibly know when it would resume. It turned out the 31st-seeded Canadian didn’t get back on the court later that day, so her coach made the right call by telling her to go ahead and have a plate of pasta — along with some croissants, a banana and an orange.

Then, after returning to Roland Garros the next morning, Fernandez had to wait until about 5 pm to pick things back up on Court 8 and, eventually, finish off her victory. The wet weather keeps coming this week at the French Open. It has been delaying and postponing matches, jumbling the schedule, prompting court changes and, all in all, creating stress and uncertainty for the world’s best tennis players.

“It is hard, more mentally than physically. You don’t know when you can mentally relax a little bit. You kind of have to be switched on all the time,” Fernandez said after winning Thursday to set up a third-round match against two-time Grand Slam finalist Ons Jabeur.

“Even when your coaches tell you can take a nap — ‘Close your eyes; we’ll be on top of things’ — for me, it’s like, ‘No, I can’t fully switch off.’ I need to be ready for whatever happens.”

There were hours and hours of rain on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday when the last second-round match did not get finished until a minute shy of 1 am — after the calendar flipped to Friday.

The other bad news? There was more rain in the forecast for Friday. The “lousy weather,” as tournament referee Amélie Amélie Mauresmo called it, prompted her to push up the start times on some courts to 10 am, an hour earlier than usual, mainly to try to fit in a bunch of doubles matches that have been in a holding pattern.

Some players handle the conditions caused by the downpours better than others, of course, whether it’s the way the dampness of the courts and the sogginess of the tennis balls affect the footing and the shot-making or the way the start-and-stop-and-restart rhythm — or lack thereof — can affect the body and the mind.

“Just this whole week, every day, you just kind of don’t know what to expect. You have to accept that,” said Peyton Stearns, the unseeded American who beat No. 10 Daria Kasatkina on Thursday in a match that didn’t start until after 9 pm.

The ideal situation is to have a match at Court Philippe Chatrier or Court Suzanne Lenglen, the two largest stadiums — and the only ones equipped with retractable roofs that allow for competition no matter what.