Rain hits Women’s WC again as SL vs Pak match abandoned

Colombo: Rain once again played spoilsport at the R Premadasa Stadium, as the ICC Women’s World Cup match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan was abandoned here on Friday. When an unrelenting downpour washed the Khettarama for a second time, Pakistan, after being asked to bat first, were 18 without loss in 4.2 overs.

It’s a no-brainer that the Northeast monsoon hits the region during this time, yet the organisers went ahead with the schedule, leaving teams and fans at the mercy of the elements. The abandoned matches also affected Sri Lanka’s hopes to make the semifinals, as the hosts finished fifth in the eight-team table with five points from one win, three losses, and three washouts.