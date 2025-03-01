Rain hits harder than Head as Australia reach semi-finals

Lahore: Australia entered the semifinals of the Champions Trophy after their crucial Group B clash against Afghanistan was called off due to rain here on Friday.

The match was halted by a downpour when Australia were 109 for 1 in 12.5 overs, chasing a target of 274.

Despite the ground staffs’ efforts to clear the field, several pools of water remained on the pitch and the umpires ultimately declared the match abandoned after an inspection.

The interruption came just an hour before the cut-off time for completing the match.

With the game called off, Australia advanced to the semifinals with four points. Their last match against South Africa in Rawalpindi was also abandoned.

At the time of interruption, Travis Head was in superb form, having scored 59 runs off 40 balls, including nine fours and one six. His knock came after a lucky reprieve when Rashid Khan dropped him on six, diving at mid-on off Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Head capitalised on this opportunity and dominated the Afghanistan bowlers, particularly taking 28 runs off Farooqi’s 17 balls.

Skipper Steve Smith was at the other end, playing a more measured knock with 19 not out from 22 balls, including two boundaries. With no result from this match, Afghanistan’s chances are slim and would depend on the result of Saturday’s match between South Africa and England.

If South Africa win, they will top the group with five points. If England emerges victorious, South Africa and Afghanistan will both finish on three points, leading to a net run-rate calculation.