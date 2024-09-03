Rain halts B’desh’s bid for clean sweep after Pak’s batters falter in 2nd Test

Rawalpindi: Rain halted Bangladesh’s bid for a clean sweep against Pakistan after young pace bowlers Hasan Mahmud and Nahid Rana rattled the hosts for 172 on Day 4 in the second test on Monday.

Bangladesh had scampered to 42-0 in seven overs before bad light, followed by rain, allowed only one over of play in the final session on Day 4. The tourists will be needing another 143 runs for a rare test series win away from home.

Bangladesh has won just one bilateral test series outside home — beating the West Indies in 2009 — but won the first test by 10 wickets for its first ever test victory against Pakistan in 14 matches.

The 24-year-old Mahmud grabbed 5-43 for his maiden five-wicket haul in only his second test match while 21-year-old Rana chipped in with 4-44 as Pakistan was bowled out half an hour before tea for an overall lead of 184.

