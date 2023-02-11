‘Rahul’s Test selection is based on favouritism’

Mumbai: KL Rahul came in for harsh criticism from former India medium pacer Venkatesh Prasad who claimed the opener’s selection was based on “favouritsm’ even as India demolished Australia by an innings and 132 runs inside three days in Nagpur on Saturday.

The 30-year-old was picked ahead of the in-form Shubman Gill as he continued his woeful form scoring just 20 runs off 71 deliveries in India’s 400 allout in the first innings.

“Rahul’s selection is not based on performance but favouritism. Has been consistently inconsistent and for someone who has been around for 8 years not converted potential into performances,” Prasad wrote in his verified Twitter handle.

Citing the cricketer’s Test statistics -- a Test average of 34.07 in 46 games -- Prasad said someone like Ravichandran Ashwin, who has good cricket acumen, should be made Rohit Sharma’s deputy in the longest format of the game.

“A Test average of 34 after 46 Tests and more than 8 years in international cricket is ordinary. Can’t think of many who have been given so many chances.”

“When there are so many waiting in the wings & in top form. Shubhman Gill is in sublime form, Sarfaraz (Khan) has been scoring tons in FC (first-class) cricket and many who deserve a chance ahead of Rahul.

“Some are just lucky to be given chances endlessly till they succeed while some aren’t allowed to,” said Prasad on Saturday.

“I have a lot of regard for KL Rahul’s talent and ability, but sadly his performances have been well below par.”

Rahul is also the captain of Indian Premier League side Lucknow Super Giants and the former India bowling coach claimed that it had a role to play in his extended stay in the Test side despite a string of below-par performances.

“One of the reasons why many ex-cricketers aren’t vocal despite seeing such favouritism is the chances of losing out on potential IPL gigs,” Prasad wrote in a series of tweets.

Without mincing words, he further hit out at the BCCI: “They (Indian cricket board) wouldn’t want to rub the captain of a franchise wrong way, as in today’s age most people like yes men and blind approvers.

“Often well wishers are your best critics but times have changed & people don’t want to be told the truth,” added Prasad, a veteran of 33 Tests and 161 ODIs.

He named five cricketers in the current Indian setup who could ably don the role of vice-captain.

“And to make matters worse, Rahul is the designated vice-captain. Ashwin has a great cricketing brain, should be the vice captain in the Test format.

“If not him should be (Cheteshwar) Pujara or (Ravindra Jadeja) Jadeja. Mayank Agarwal had a far better impact than Rahul in Tests and so did (Hanuma) Vihari.” Both Ashwin and Jadeja played key roles in India’s massive win over the visitors with the latter being also adjudged the “Player of the Match” for his seven wickets and 70 runs in the Test.