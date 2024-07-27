Rahul Venu stars as UKSC secures dominant win in IFA CFL 1st division

The Calcutta Football League (CFL) is a ladder-based football competition in the Indian state of West Bengal, organised by Indian Football Association (WB) as part of the state leagues. In an impressive display of skill, UKSC triumphed 4-1 in the third match of the IFA CFL 1st Division.



The match saw a standout performance from Rahul Venu, who netted a hat-trick, with Rahul Duwari adding the fourth goal for UKSC.



Their opponents struggled to keep pace, only managing a single goal in response. Venu’s exceptional play earned him the Man of the Match award, marking his dominance on the field. With this victory, UKSC has accumulated six points from three matches, solidifying their position in the league.



The Man of the Match accolade was presented by Jamshed Nasiri.