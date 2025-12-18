Rahul, Prasidh, Devdutt in Vijay Hazare Trophy squad

BENGALURU: Sticking to the recent BCCI policy of making India cricketers play in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy, Karnataka on Wednesday named KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal and Prasidh Krishna in their squad for the premier domestic one-day competition.

The PTI has reported on Monday that the BCCI has made it mandatory for all current national team players to turn up in at least two Vijay Hazare Trophy matches.

The governing body took the decision considering the three weeks gap between the last T20I against South Africa in Ahmedabad (December 19) and the first ODI against New Zealand (January 11, 2026).agencies