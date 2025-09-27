Rahul makes statement as India A clinch series

lucknow: KL Rahul and B Sai Sudharsan struck sublime hundreds as India A registered a stunning five-wicket win over Australia A while hunting down a target of 413 to seal the two-match unofficial Test series 1-0 here on Friday.

It was the sixt-highest successful run chase in the country’s First-Class history, and Rahul’s form (176 not out off 210 balls) is an ominous sign for the West Indians ahead of the two-match Test series starting next month.

The highest chase remains in the name of West Zone when they overhauled South Zone’s target of 536 in the 2010 Duleep Trophy final.

Starting the fourth and final day from their overnight 169/2, India lost Manav Suthar at the total of 189.

But Sudharsan (100 off 172 balls) and skipper Dhruv Jurel (56) added 78 runs for the fourth wicket to keep India A in the chase of a daunting 412.

Sudharsan scored his eighth First-Class hundred in 170 balls, vindicating his call-up for the upcoming home Tests against West Indies.

However, the 23-year-old was dismissed two balls after going past the landmark by Australia off-spinner Corey Rocchiccioli.