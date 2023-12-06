Rahim becomes first Bangla batter to be dismissed obstructing field

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim on Wednesday became only the 11th player in Test cricket history, and first in 22 years, to be given out for “obstructing the field” on the opening day of the second match against New Zealand here.

Rahim, who became the first Bangladesh batter to be dismissed in this way, blocked a climbing delivery from New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson in the fourth ball of the 41st over, and then tried to keep the ball away with his right hand even though it was far from the off-stump.

The Kiwis quickly appealed and the on-field umpires referred the matter to the TV umpire Ahsan Raza who gave Rahim out. He made 35.

Bangladesh, who lead the series 1-0, were bundled out for 172 in their first innings but later reduced NZ to 55 for 5 at close of play.

The last player to be given out in Test cricket in a similar fashion was former England captain Michael Vaughan in the Bengaluru match against India in 2001. Vaughan had made 64 then.