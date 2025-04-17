Rahane rues KKR’s loss to Punjab Kings

Mullanpur: Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane admitted that his batters lacked “game awareness” in their defeat to Punjab Kings and reminded them that strike rotation is as important as hitting sixes in the T20 format.

The 16-run defeat in a low-scoring thriller here on Tuesday kept KKR at sixth spot on the table with as many points after seven matches.

The Kings were all out for 111 but they came back strongly to roll over KKR for 95 to celebrate a fine victory.

“See, it was not a flat wicket. It had something for the bowlers. We had to grind it out. Even though sometimes you will have to play a maiden over in T20s, that’s alright or play at a strike rate of 70 or 80, that’s fine,” Rahane said. “It’s all about rotating the strike as a batting unit,”

he added.