Rahane, Nair make star turns with tons to lead their teams

Mumbai: Former captain Ajinkya Rahane hit a resolute 159 as Mumbai reached 406/8 in their first innings on a rain-affected second day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group D match against Chhattisgarh, here on Sunday.

Rahane, who had retired on the first day at the score of 118 due to cramps, came out to bat on the second day and finished at 159 off 303 balls laced with 21 fours. He was dismissed caught behind by Aditya Sarwate (4/103).

Mumbai had resumed their first innings at 251/5 on the second day and only 46 overs were bowled on the second day of the contest here at the BKC Ground.

Akash Anand was batting on 60 (148 balls, 5 fours), accompanied by Tushar Deshpande (4 not out) at stumps.

At the Arun Jaitley Stadium, hosts Delhi left Himachal Pradesh in a spot of bother at 165/3, leading by another 265 runs in their first innings.

Delhi had posted a huge total of 430 but none of their batters could convert the starts into a big score. Openers Arpit Rana (64), Sanat Sangwan (79) and No 3 Yash Dhull (61) hit fifties at the top.

Nair shines with 174

shivamogga: Karun Nair made his 25th First-Class hundred to take Karnataka to a strong position against Goa on the rain-hit second day of their Elite Group B match.

Karun, who was omitted from the India Test squad after a middling series in England recently, made an unbeaten 174 off 267 balls to announce his return to the run-making ways.

It helped Karnataka make 371 in their first innings after resuming from overnight 222/5. Karun started the day from 86, and batted in his usual solid self to complete the hundred. Lower-order batters like Vysakh Vijayakumar (31) helped Karun to move the Karnataka innings past the 350-mark.

Meanwhile, Opener Yash Dubey made an unbeaten 109 off 236 balls as Madhya Pradesh survived two late blows to reach 195/4 against Saurashtra at Rajkot. The home side starting from 258 for eight were bowled out quite early in the first session for 260.