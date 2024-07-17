Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray could be bidding adieu to tennis

Paris: When he first discussed the likelihood that 2024 would be his final season as a professional tennis player, Rafael Nadal made sure to refer to the Paris Olympics as “one of the important competitions I would like to be at.”

If, indeed, this is his last hurrah, and if, indeed, he does make it to the Summer Games a little more than a year after hip surgery — neither of which is an absolute certainty — it would be fitting that the site of the French Open is also the site of this goodbye.

No event, at least in this sport, defines an athlete’s legacy the way the clay-court Grand Slam tournament does for Nadal. And, the opposite is true, too, which is why there is a statue of the 38-year-old Spaniard at Roland Garros, the site of a record 14 of his 22 major trophies and where the Olympic tennis matches begin on July 27.

Rafael Nadal skipped Wimbledon before the Olympics

Nadal skipped Wimbledon to avoid going from clay to grass and back to clay at the Paris Games, where he has been planning to team in doubles with Carlos Alcaraz, the 21-year-old coming off back-to-back major titles at Roland Garros and the All England Club. “My body has been a jungle for two years. You don’t know what to expect,” said Nadal, who has been able to play only 16 matches since the start of last year, going 8-8, including a first-round loss at the French Open this May. “I wake up one day and I (felt like I had) a snake biting me. Another day, a tiger.”

Another popular, and successful, figure in men’s tennis whose body has let him down lately, Andy Murray of Britain, says this Olympics will mark his adieu. The 37-year-old Murray, a three-time Slam champion, is the only athlete with two singles golds in the sport — from London in 2012 and Rio four years later.